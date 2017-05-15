Man dies after dirt collapses on him while making repairs at Spokane...
The man, whose identity has not been released, was working head first in a hole he had dug next to his home's foundation when it collapsed, trapping him inside, said Melanie Rose, spokeswoman for Spokane Valley Fire Department. Emergency crews were called to the house in the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road at 6:44 a.m., but by the time they arrived the man was already dead, Rose said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr '17
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC