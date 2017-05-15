Man dies after dirt collapses on him while making repairs at Spokane...

The man, whose identity has not been released, was working head first in a hole he had dug next to his home's foundation when it collapsed, trapping him inside, said Melanie Rose, spokeswoman for Spokane Valley Fire Department. Emergency crews were called to the house in the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road at 6:44 a.m., but by the time they arrived the man was already dead, Rose said.

