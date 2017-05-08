Longtime Spokane bike shop franchise changes hands - Mon, 08 May 2017 PST
Mark and Sarah Neupert and Nick Salisbury acquired Wheel Sport, Inc. and Wheel Sport East, LLC effective May 1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Wheel Sport will continue to operate stores on Grand, Sullivan and Division streets, selling bikes from Specialized, Pivot, Fuji and Salsa, among other brands.
