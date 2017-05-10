Lisa Brown to step down as chancellor of WSU-Spokane
Lisa Brown, who was instrumental in bringing a medical school to Washington State University's Spokane campus, is stepping down as chancellor of the branch. Brown has spent the past four years leading the Spokane campus, and says she will step down in August.
