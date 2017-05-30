Legal cannabis comes with legal complexities - Fri, 26 May 2017 PST

Washington's Initiative 502 made possession and sales of recreational marijuana legal, but things are still tricky, at least from a legal perspective. "We thought I-502 would change or limit our business, but really it's tripled our business," said Frank Cikutovich, of Spokane's Stiley & Cikutovich, PLLC, a Spokane firm that specializes in criminal law including marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.