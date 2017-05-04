Lawyers in torture case seek materials the CIA calls secret
Lawyers for two psychologists who developed harsh interrogation methods in the government's war on terror want a judge to allow them to interview two CIA officials and have access to documents the government claims are secret. But government lawyers told the judge Friday the officials and material are protected under the state secrets privilege and releasing it would threaten national security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC