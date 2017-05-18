Kendall Yards grocery store will feat...

Kendall Yards grocery store will feature chefs, local products and urban vibe - Fri, 19 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A new grocery store in Kendall Yards will cater to Spokane's growing downtown neighborhoods with sales of fresh local foods and space for customers to hang out. The owners of My Fresh Basket Marketplace are aiming for a soft opening in mid-June for the store at 1030 Summit Parkway, with a grand opening in late July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on St... 8 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec... May 17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people... May 13 chris rock 1
skype (May '14) May 12 Sammysissy999 3
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 20 Justaskin 41
News Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu... Apr '17 lead from behind 1
News PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area Apr '17 Brenda Peoples 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,546 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC