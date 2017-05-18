Kendall Yards grocery store will feature chefs, local products and urban vibe - Fri, 19 May 2017 PST
A new grocery store in Kendall Yards will cater to Spokane's growing downtown neighborhoods with sales of fresh local foods and space for customers to hang out. The owners of My Fresh Basket Marketplace are aiming for a soft opening in mid-June for the store at 1030 Summit Parkway, with a grand opening in late July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on St...
|8 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|May 17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr '17
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr '17
|Brenda Peoples
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC