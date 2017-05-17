Inspired by windstorm, Spokane teen reaches out to homeless - Wed, 17 May 2017 PST
Tyler Fiorino, a seventh-grader at PRIDE Prep Public Charter School, is one of two from Washington state to be honored in Washington, D.C., Sunday, May 7, 2017, for outstanding volunteer service during the 22nd annual presentation of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. He received $1,000 award and personal congratulations from Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps at an award ceremony.
