Inside Spokane's best Airbnbs - Wed, 24 May 2017 PST

For less than $200 a night visitors to Spokane County can stay in a home with a helipad on the roof, a converted historic electrical substation, or accommodations with Disney flair. Airbnb is widely accessible in Spokane with more than 300 listings; VRBO, which stands for vacation rental by owner, has 70. Angie Kochan and Randy Watts know visitors want to have fun, so they offer a pair of distinct houses: The Birdhouse and The Beehive.

