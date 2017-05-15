Hank Weaver, who was oldest living former Spokane Indians player, dies at 95 - Sun, 14 May 2017 PST
Hank Weaver, the oldest living former Spokane Indians baseball player, died May 5 in Phoenix at the age of 95. Also believed to be the oldest ex-Western International League player, Weaver devoted more than 40 years to the sport, beginning as a right-handed pitcher. Long terms as a Spokane-area umpire and a bird-dog scout for major-league organizations followed.
