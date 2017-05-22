Getting There: I-90 to be free-flowing during upcoming holiday weekend - Mon, 22 May 2017 PST

In this May 28, 2010, file photo, the rush-hour commute starts in early afternoon on Interstate 405 on the Westside of Los Angeles as commuters and vacationers hit the road for Memorial Day. This year, AAA is forecasting that 39.3 million will be traveling at least 50 miles from home from May 25 through May 29. Barricades and lane restrictions are being removed from eastbound Interstate 90 this coming weekend to make room for Memorial Day traffic.

