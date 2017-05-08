'Get out' spray-painted on home of re...

'Get out' spray-painted on home of refugee family in Spokane - Mon, 08 May 2017 PST

A Spokane family who came to the United States more than a decade ago as refugees has reported that "get out" was spray-painted on their home. Wilmot Morgan, who came to the United States in 2004 and is a legal resident, said a neighbor discovered the graffiti on Friday.

