Former Spokane VA officer says he was ordered to stop investigation...
A former Veterans Administration police detective said he was ordered off his investigation last year after he began probing links between the suspicious deaths of Brenda Thurman and Dr. John Marshall, who died six days apart in January 2016. Former VA police detective Ken Collier told The Spokesman-Review that he had several VA employees come to him to say they believed a connection existed between, Thurman, a VA counselor, who was shot and killed by her husband Dwayne Thurman on Jan. 18; and the death of Marshall, a VA surgeon, who went missing on Jan. 25 and was found the next day floating in the Spokane River in downtown Spokane.
