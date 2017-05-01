Five finalists named to become next Spokane Fire chief - Tue, 02 May 2017 PST
Spokane Fire Chief Bobby Williams stands in the engine bay at Station One in downtown Spokane Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, the day he announced his retirement after 28 years with the Spokane Fire Department. Five finalists were named to replace Williams by the city on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC