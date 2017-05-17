Five cats found abandoned in duct-tap...

Five cats found abandoned in duct-taped box in West Plains

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Five cats, including three kittens, are safely being taken care of at SCRAPS. On Wednesday, someone abandoned them in a box -- duct taped shut -- on the side of the road in West Plains.

