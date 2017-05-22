Fairchild AFB to hold public meeting ...

Fairchild AFB to hold public meeting on contamination

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Fairchild Air Force Base says they will be hosting a Water Contamination Public meeting on Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m. in the Medical Lake High School gymnasium. Experts will be on hand from Fairchild, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Environmental Protection Agency and Spokane Regional Health District to provide additional information and address questions and concerns.

