Drunk driver mistakes tanning salon for Starbucks

A drunk driver in need of a caffeine fix, smashed into a tanning salon on Spokane's South Hill early Saturday morning, thinking it was a Starbuck's Drive Thru. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, staff at the Slick Rock Tanning and Spa at Regal and Palouse Highway, received a call from police.

