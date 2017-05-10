Doug Clark: Mothers Day with a firebrand - Sun, 14 May 2017 PST

"This is the one that I used," said ninety-seven year old Virginia Stephan as she talks about the time that she chased a burglar out of her house using the dust mop that she's holding at her home in Spokane on Thursday, May 11, 2017. This 97-year-old character came into my radar awhile back, when Linda Stephan called to let the newspaper know about what a colorful and amazing mother-in-law she had.

