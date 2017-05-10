Deputies search for Idaho sex offender
A felony arrest warrant was issued for Darby after he failed to update his sex offender registration with his new address. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office or local law enforcement.
