Daughter of suspended police officer arrested in kidnapping case - Fri, 19 May 2017 PST

The daughter of a Spokane police officer was arrested on Friday, a day after her father, 18-year veteran Officer John Arredondo, was placed on administrative leave in connection to the case. Ashley B. Arredondo, 31, was booked into Spokane County Jail Friday afternoon on one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

