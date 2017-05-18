Court to decide whether city can exempt some residents from 2014 tax levy - Thu, 18 May 2017 PST

The Washington Supreme Court is weighing the legality of Spokane's efforts to give seniors and disabled veterans a break on a change in property taxes as it attempts to settle a three-year argument between the city and Spokane County. The justices grilled attorneys for the city, the county and the state Revenue Department for about an hour Thursday over arguments about who has the authority to approve such a tax break, and what's the right way for a court to intervene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.