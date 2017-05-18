Council races in Spokane, Spokane Valley draw primary challenges - Fri, 19 May 2017 PST
Spokane voters throughout the city will have primary decisions to make this summer after positions in all three council districts filled up on the last day candidates could file for office. Spokane Valley and Medical Lake also have primary races for city positions, as do some school districts, including Spokane Public Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on St...
|18 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|May 17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr '17
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr '17
|Brenda Peoples
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC