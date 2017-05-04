Climbing duo completes five-day first ascent of Mount Huntington's...

Jess Roskelley was back in Spokane less than a week when he heard news from Nepal that Ueli Steck, 40, generally considered to be the greatest solo climber in the world, had died on Sunday in a fall while climbing near Mount Everest. Roskelley said he met Steck in France at the 2014 Piolets D'or when his father, John Roskelley, was given a lifetime climbing achievement award during the annual mountaineering celebration sponsored by the magazine Montagnes.

