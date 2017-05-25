City of Spokane launches Fix-it-Fest ...

City of Spokane launches Fix-it-Fest 2017

The City of Spokane launched Fix-It-Fest 2017 Thursday, a $1 million infusion in street repair work to address arterials damaged by extreme weather in the last six months. Fix-It-Fest 2017 includes a collection of new work using a variety of techniques combined with arterial street repairs that already were planned for this summer.

