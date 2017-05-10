Cheney's Vincas Greene brings modern dance to Spokane with Vytal...

Vincas Greene and the members of his new modern dance company, Vytal Movement, will present the dance concert "Awakenings" at the Bing on Tuesday night. His dance career has taken him to every corner of the country and as far away as China, but Vincas Greene has returned home to the Inland Northwest to open Vytal Movement Dance Company, a professional modern dance company.

