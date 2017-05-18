Bond increased for man charged in lethal meth case

A judge has increased the bond for a Spokane, Washington, man charged with forcing the grandson of a former Post Falls, Idaho, mayor to ingest a lethal dose of methamphetamine. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that Shaun Patrick Kelly's bond was set at $1 million last week after he was accused of stealing a van and eluding police while out on bail on a second-degree murder charge.

