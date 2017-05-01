Betsy Cowles inducted into Spokane Citizen Hall of Fame
The Chairman of the Cowles Company, which owns KHQ-TV, Betsy Cowles was honored Tuesday morning by the Spokane Citizen Hall of Fame as an inductee. Cowles was inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame in the category of Economic Development and Business.
