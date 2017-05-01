Best foods to eat for testing as Spokane Public High Schoolers take AP tests

Hillary Clinton says she is taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played roles.The former Democratic presidential nominee reflected Tuesday on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International's annual luncheon in New York. NEW YORK - Hillary Clinton says she is taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played roles.The former Democratic presidential nominee reflected Tuesday on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International's annual luncheon in New York.

