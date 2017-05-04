Area roundup: Dustin Yates helps CC Spokane baseball split with Blue Mountain - Wed, 03 May 2017 PST

Dustin Yates went 3 for 3 with two walks, three runs and two RBIs and CC Spokane beat Blue Mountain 12-1 to salvage a split of a Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader in Pendleton, Oregon on Wednesday. In the first game, Blue Mountain's Cole Connolly pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings with five strikeouts and Nathan Pena picked up the save with 2 1/3 scoreless frames in the Timberwolves 3-0 win.

