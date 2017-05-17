$50 million worth of cars headed to S...

$50 million worth of cars headed to Spokane on Wednesday - Wed, 17 May 2017 PST

4 hrs ago

The cars will be on display today, first at Spokane County Raceway at about 1:30 p.m. It's free and open to the public. This evening the cars will be parked outside the Thai Bamboo Restaurant at 5406 N. Division St. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nearly 100 of the finest, most powerful cars around are headed to Spokane on Wednesday for a pair of events that are open to the public.

Start the conversation

Spokane, WA

