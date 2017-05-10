100 years ago today in Spokane: Promi...

100 years ago today in Spokane: Prominent widow dies in Spokane...

Mrs. Kate Robinson, 72, the widow of a prominent Spokane builder and real estate man, committed suicide by throwing herself in the Spokane River, The Spokesman-Review reported on May 26, 1917. A 72-year-old woman - described by the paper as a "deranged" widow - ended her life in the way she had foretold, by throwing herself in the Spokane River.

