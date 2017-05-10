100 years ago in Spokane: The young go off to war - Sun, 14 May 2017 PST
Lewis and Clark High School's principal said that about 800 boys had already quit his school for various reasons. Most had enlisted in the army or navy, but others had gone into business positions and "general lines of work," probably because so many jobs had opened up while other men went to war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|Sat
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|Fri
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC