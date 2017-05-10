100 years ago in Spokane: Police called to break up near riot at...

An umpire at the Spokane Indians game struck a manager upset that the ump had been calling pitches balls as a penalty for delaying the game, The Spokesman-Review reported on May 5, 1917. "The wildest baseball contest ever staged at Natatorium Park" resulted in at least one big hit - a left cross to the jaw, thrown by umpire Walter Eckman.

