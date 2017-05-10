100 years ago in Spokane: At Sacred H...

100 years ago in Spokane: At Sacred Heart graduation, doctor...

Dr. William O'Shea, who presented the diplomas, told the graduates they should offer their services to the country as soon as possible. "You little realized what you were undertaking three years ago when you went into training," O'Shea said.

