100 years ago in Spokane: As men leave to serve in World War I, women ...
Women were being hired by railroads to perform work previously done by men as more men joined the military to fight in World War I, The Spokesman-Review reported on May 25, 1917. "Women have begun replacing men" in the Northern Pacific rail car shots in Spokane, and the Great Northern was expected to take similar steps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|11 hr
|T-BOS
|37
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|May 22
|shrtwvlstnr
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|May 20
|Nasty Jenna Britton
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on St...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|May 17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC