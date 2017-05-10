100 years ago in Spokane: Arctic expl...

100 years ago in Spokane: Arctic explorer Robert E. Peary to give...

Rear Admiral Robert E. Peary, the famed arctic explorer, was scheduled to make give a lecture in Spokane as a fundraiser for the Red Cross, The Spokesman-Review reported on May 20, 1917. City dignitaries planned to greet Peary at the train station and take him "on a sight-seeing automobile tour."

