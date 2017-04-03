Youth treatment center allowed to expand despite upset neighbors - Fri, 07 Apr 2017 PST
Despite the ire of some neighbors, the Excelsior Youth Center in north Spokane is permitted to move ahead with the construction of a new 22,000 square-foot, 16-bed youth transition facility on its campus, the Hearing Examiner's Office recently announced. Excelsior has faced past criticism for crimes committed by its clients, including an alleged rape that occurred in an abandoned house near the facility in December, and a February stabbing in the Shadle Park Public Library.
