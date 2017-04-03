Youth treatment center allowed to exp...

Youth treatment center allowed to expand despite upset neighbors - Fri, 07 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Despite the ire of some neighbors, the Excelsior Youth Center in north Spokane is permitted to move ahead with the construction of a new 22,000 square-foot, 16-bed youth transition facility on its campus, the Hearing Examiner's Office recently announced. Excelsior has faced past criticism for crimes committed by its clients, including an alleged rape that occurred in an abandoned house near the facility in December, and a February stabbing in the Shadle Park Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" 16 hr Kana 19
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 3 neeljune 40
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar 31 Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 26 Porch Honkey 36
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 26 Buried Valor 7
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC