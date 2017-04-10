WSU-Spokane researchers tell Sen. Patty Murray that Trump's...

In a fourth-floor lab at Washington State University's College of Pharmacy in Spokane, a group of six young women from at least three countries peer into genes and analyze tobacco products to find out why some people are more likely to get cancer from smoking than others. The students, most of whom are doctoral candidates in pharmaceutical sciences, have research projects funded almost entirely by grants from the National Institutes of Health, one of the agencies facing deep budget cuts under President Donald Trump's proposal.

