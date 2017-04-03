With release of 'WA129,' Washington poet laureate Tod Marshall...
Note: The book will retail for $15.95 and is produced by Sage Hill Press of Spokane; look for it in bookstores by the end of this week When he applied to be Washington's poet laureate, the prize-winning Spokane poet and Gonzaga University professor had a idea to create a poetry anthology for the Evergreen State. His construct? The book would contain one poem for each of Washington's years of statehood - 129 by the end of his laureate term in 2018.
