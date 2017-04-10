Whitworth's Madi Perez throws five-in...

Whitworth's Madi Perez throws five-inning no-hitter in softball...

Madi Perez pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the first game and Allie Rude drove in the winning run in a four-run seventh inning of the second game to lead Whitworth to a 10-0, 7-6 Northwest Conference doubleheader sweep of Puget Sound on Sunday in Spokane.

