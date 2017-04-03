Wanted teens arrested after fleeing I...

Wanted teens arrested after fleeing Idaho in stolen Jeep

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two teen boys after an early morning, high-speed pursuit began in Kootenai County and continued into Spokane County. The two ran off on foot after the tires of the reported stolen jeep were deflated from deputies' spike strips.

