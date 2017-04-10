Wallet discovered in Spokane building belongs to Women's Army Corps veteran, dates to 1950s

For more than a half century, Isolde Zitzewitz's wallet sat lodged in a drainpipe six stories above downtown Spokane. The Princess Gardner polished cowhide wallet, brimming with the Women's Army Corps veteran's IDs, credit cards and receipts, tumbled back to the floor of the old Macy's department store building earlier this month as Walker Construction employees Steven Upchurch and Jordan Duncan continued demolition ahead of the downtown landmark's renovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.