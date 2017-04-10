Vivaldi re-imagined: Symphony, Terrain bring some of Spokane's...
Now in its third year, "Uncharted," the brainchild of nonprofit arts organization Terrain and the Spokane Symphony, brings some of Spokane's brightest artistic talent together for two nights of collaboration, creating something new while paying tribute to a classic.
