US attacks Syrian air base with about...

US attacks Syrian air base with about 60 missiles after Syrian chemical weapons attack

14 hrs ago

United States military officials tell NBC News that the U.S. has launched dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield in response to what it believes to be the Syrian government's use of banned chemical weapons blamed for having killed at least 100 people, including 25 children, on Tuesday. Officials say two U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea fired at about 50 Tomahawk missiles, targeting a Syrian military air field near Horns.

