Trump budget could end Amtrak service to Spokane, other NW cities,...

Amtrak service to Spokane, Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Ephrata could be axed under the Trump administration's latest budget proposals, a rail passenger advocacy group says. Sixteen long-distance train routes - including the Empire Builder that rolls through North Central Washington - are threatened by $2.4 billion in cuts to transportation infrastructure, the National Association of Rail Passengers said last week.

