Tree with nesting Great Blue Herons nearly chopped down in Spokane
According to residents in the Sunny Creek Community near Hangman Creek, the property owner told them he planned to cut down the trees on Wednesday. Great Blue Herons and their nests are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and violation could result in a fine of no more than $500 or imprisonment of not more than six months.
