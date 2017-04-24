Treasurer Rob Chase says he's interested in open Spokane County...
Spokane County Treasurer Rob Chase will seek appointment to the county commission seat Shelly O'Quinn plans to vacate this summer. Chase, 63, was first elected in 2010, narrowly defeating incumbent Democrat Skip Chilberg for the post after running as a write-in candidate.
