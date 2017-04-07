Train derails near Chewelah - Fri, 07 Apr 2017 PST
A train derailed north of Chewelah near Duncan Road late Thursday night and officials believe the short line Kettle Falls International Railway will be closed at least through Monday. Eleven cars left the tracks about 20 miles south of Kettle Falls around 10 p.m., said OmniTRAX spokesman Ron Margulis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Fri
|Kana
|19
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|36
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC