Top Spokane scholars earn grants for ...

Top Spokane scholars earn grants for college at honors banquet - Mon, 17 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

At the 25th Annual Spokane Scholars Foundation Awards Banquet, Jonas LaPier from Central Valley High School steps forward after learning he just won the top $4000.00 scholarship for Science, Monday, April 17,2017, at the Spokane Convention Center. Colin Mulvany/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW "I like science," said LaPier, who won a $4,000 grant at the 25th annual Spokane Scholars Foundation banquet Monday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area Sun Brenda Peoples 1
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" Apr 14 Harrisson 34
Can the ZAGS hold on to key players? Apr 11 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 3 neeljune 40
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar 31 Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC