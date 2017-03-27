The Dirt: Taco eatery opening in downtown Spokane - Sun, 02 Apr 2017 PST
A California-based taco chain eatery will open in downtown Spokane by early summer after taking the last ground-floor retail space in the renovated Bennett Block. Chronic Tacos, under MCW Tacos Washington LLC, will occupy a 2,000-square-foot space on Main Street, between the Carhartt store and the Rocky Rococo restaurant.
