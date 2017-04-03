The Dirt: Schweitzer Engineering expands Spokane branch office - Sun, 09 Apr 2017 PST
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will expand its Spokane branch office following the purchase of a 28,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by ITT Technical Institute. The Pullman-based company bought the Spokane Valley property at 13518 E. Indiana Ave. for $2.3 million, and it plans a move into the facility by late summer.
